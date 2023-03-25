Road closures and transit detours for Edmonton police funeral procession

A series of road closures and transit detours will be in effect on Monday as a regimental funeral is held for Edmonton Police Service constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan.

The procession will begin at the Alberta Legislature grounds at 11:45 a.m. and is expected to end at Rogers Place at 1 p.m.

The public can pay their respects along the route, such as outside the Stanley A. Milner Library, and attend public viewing livestreams at the Ice District Plaza or Churchill Square. Limited seating will be available inside City Hall and at the square for the elderly or those with mobility challenges.

Access to Rogers Place for the funeral ceremony will be limited to family, special guests, members of police and law enforcement, emergency services and military communities.

The procession route will be closed to drivers starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

The route will follow this path:

North on 107th Street

East on Jasper Avenue

North on 105th Street

East on 104th Avenue

North on 102nd Street

The procession route, with the exception of 104th Avenue between 101st and 105th Street, will reopen at 1 p.m. That last section will reopen at 5 p.m.

The procession will begin at the Alberta Legislature grounds at 11:45 a.m. and expected to end at Rogers Place at 1 p.m. (City of Edmonton)

Closures

Pedway access to Rogers Place through JW Marriott, Ford Hall and the MacEwan LRT Station will be closed from Sunday at 12 p.m. until Monday at 5 p.m. The pedway between Edmonton Tower and JW Marriott will remain open.

The public will not be able to access the LRT, Edmonton Tower, JW Marriott or the Grand Villa Casino through Ford Hall until Monday at 5 p.m.

Parking restrictions will be in place in various locations starting Sunday at 12 p.m, including the Edmonton Police Services Headquarters at 9620 103A Avenue and along the procession route:

109 Street from 97 Avenue to 104 Avenue

99 Avenue from 106 Street to 109 Street

CN Tower on 104 Avenue from 99 Street to 100 Street

103 Street from 105 Avenue to 106 Avenue

105 Avenue at 102 Street

102 Street north of 105 Avenue

Vehicles that remain parked in restricted areas will be towed starting 8 a.m. on Monday.

Transit

The Government Centre Transit Centre will be closed on Sunday at 11 p.m. and is expected to reopen Monday at 2 p.m.

The LRT at this stop will not be impacted.

Access through Ford Hall at Rogers Place will be limited and the public will not be able to connect to the LRT, Edmonton Tower, JW Marriott or the Grand Villa Casino until Monday at 5 p.m.

Transit detours will begin at 8:30 a.m. with regular service on Jasper Avenue resuming at approximately 2 p.m. Full regular service on 104th Avenue is expected to resume at 5 p.m.

Edmonton Transit Service is offering free transit to anyone traveling to and from downtown for the procession and funeral.