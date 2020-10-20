Edmonton council approves rezoning for river valley solar farm
Council voted 7-6 to support rezoning for Epcor proposal
Edmonton city council has approved a land zoning change for a contentious solar farm next to a water treatment plant in the city's river valley.
The 51-acre project from Epcor will been located near the E.L. Smith Water Treatment Plant, in a southwest section of the river valley.
The rezoning passed with a 7-6 vote Monday evening, following a public hearing involving dozens of speakers.
The project was discussed before council last year, but was sent back to administration for review after a public hearing.
Epcor agreed to make some changes to the plan, including reducing the project's footprint by almost 20 per cent, and designating space along the riverbank for wildlife to pass through.
At Monday's public hearing, several councillors discussed the difficulty of the decision; balancing the city's green energy goals with the need to protect the river valley.
"It's tough because to me, this is a case of wanting to do all the right things, but it's coming out just a little bit wrong," Coun. Aaron Paquette told council before the vote.
Mayor Don Iveson voted in support of the rezoning application along with councillors Moe Banga, Ben Henderson, Sarah Hamilton, Tony Caterina and Michael Walters.
"I would not support putting solar panels throughout seven thousand acres of the river valley" said Iveson. "But next to water treatment plant on land that is reserved for its expansion, that's previously disturbed, on a temporary basis, to help us each our climate goals — makes sense to me."
Coun.Jon Dziadyk, who voted against the application, said for him, the decision was about the need to protect the river valley. Approving the solar farm could open the door to more development down the road.
"I am concerned that there will be more development and the justification for that will be based on the decision here," he said.
Epcor already has approval for the project from city administration, the Alberta Utilities Commission and Alberta Culture and Tourism and signed a memorandum of understanding with Enoch Cree Nation last month.
