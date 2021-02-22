Edmonton city council approves first step for gondola across North Saskatchewan River

A proposal from a private company to build a gondola across Edmonton's river valley will keep moving forward after city council approved an important first step.

In an 8-5 vote Monday, council endorsed a framework for a working relationship with Prairie Sky Gondola.

The company wants to string cable cars across the North Saskatchewan River between downtown and Whyte Avenue, a popular south-side avenue that's home to bars, restaurants and stores.

Prairie Sky Gondola says it doesn't want any money from the city for the project, which the company says would cost between $132 million and $155 million.

Despite council's go-ahead, Prairie Sky will still be required to go through public consultation and several more detailed assessments.

The approval of land dedicated to the project will also need to be considered by council.

During a committee meeting last week, council members heard from about 30 people.

Some were supportive of the proposal, while others were concerned about environmental impacts and a lack of Indigenous input.

Jeffrey Hansen-Carlson, president and CEO of Prairie Sky, told last week's meeting that it would take 18 months to reach a design fully approved by all levels of government. It would then take another 18 months to build the gondola, with the goal to be up and running by spring 2024, Hansen-Carlson said.

Once the gondola is up and running, the gondola is expected cost about $8.5 million a year to operate.

According to a preliminary feasibility study for the project, the gondola cables would be suspended from 20 towers posted along the route, hoisting 78 cabins that could hold up to 10 passengers at a time.

A one-way trip would take about 12 minutes. It's believed 1,800 people could travel per hour in each direction.

The gondola would run 16 hours a day. Prairie Sky has committed to integrating the gondola into the existing city transit system.