Edmonton appeal board hears from Ritchie community members opposed to overdose prevention site

A group of business and property owners is appealing a city-approved permit for a new health hub and overdose prevention site in west Edmonton's Ritchie neighbourhood.

Advocates who were also in favour of Boyle Street Community Services' development made their voices heard during a two-day subdivision and development appeal board hearing that ended Wednesday.

Supporters say the development, located at 10119 81st. Ave, was chosen because there is already a need to support community members who are unhoused or use substances while drug poisonings are on the rise.

But development opponents said a supervised injection site would increase crime and social disorder in their neighbourhood.

"This combined residential, commercial and pedestrian-friendly street will lose what many have strived to achieve over the last decade," said James Foufas, a co-founder of Scona Concerned Citizens, and owner of a mixed-use building adjacent to the site.

He said a development that requires a security guard and needle debris pick up would "negatively impact public safety and the use, enjoyment and value of the surrounding area" and "detract from the desirability of the area for investment, residents and visitors."

The City of Edmonton approved Boyle Street's proposed development in March.

The development is named Mahikan Kamik, which means Wolf Den in Cree.

Planned in a former storefront, the hub would offer treatment options, mental health and cultural support, medical care, and housing referrals.

People could use drugs in the presence of trained staff monitoring their safety.

But people appealing the development said they were concerned it would increase crime like illegal drug consumption and trafficking.

"Ask yourself, where does everybody go after they've consumed illegal drugs?" Janice Agrius, a lawyer representing several business and property owners, said to the board.

"Ask yourself where do they buy the drugs … and where do they get money to buy more drugs?"

'Intensify existing issues'

Faith Griesbach said she and her staff have encountered problems since the Mustard Seed opened a permanent shelter behind her store four years ago. Griesbach said they have dealt with issues like defecation, urination, harassment, broken windows, graffiti and needle debris.

"The addition of the harm reduction site will only intensify the existing issues that we already face on a daily basis," Griesback said.

"We have an increase in our customers expressing their discomfort with the situation and fear for their safety."

CBC has requested comment from Mustard Seed.

Ian Wachowich, a lawyer representing Boyle Street Community Services, told the board he sympathizes with complainants and the social disorder they're facing.

"But I don't think this development is going to worsen it — I would submit it's going to help it," Wachowich said.

"The reason Boyle Street wants this here is because it's a problem."

Boyle Street already operates the Hiregood social enterprise, which takes care of the bathrooms on Whyte Avenue and Gateway Blvd., frequented by people experiencing homelessness and using substances.

Old Strathcona was also the site of a homeless encampment during the pandemic.

Elliott Tanti, senior manager of communications and engagement, said extensive consultations have resulted in several commitments to the community, including needle and garbage debris pick up and a security guard doing rounds.

Tanti said a liaison community worker would provide residents with someone to call as issues emerge, in addition to a community action team of staff, business owners and residents.

Provincial permission to operate is granted for six months and then annually afterwards based on reports and community feedback, Tanti said.

"Our intention is to be a good neighbour in the community, to work alongside community, to support community," Tanti said.

"We believe this is the net benefit for the community."

The appeal board is expected to provide a permit decision in 15 days.