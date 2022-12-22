Rise in demand for Santa Clauses in Alberta, as supply runs short across Canada

Albertans had a tough time hiring and booking Saint Nicks this year, despite seeing a rise in demand this Christmas.

Rozmin Watson, operations manager for Hire A Santa, a company that provides Santa services to cities across Canada, said Alberta was the hot spot in Canada.

"We haven't normally seen all these requests, but they have come out this year," she told CBC's Edmonton AM on Tuesday.

4:44 Hear about a cross-country shortage of Santa helpers The holidays are a busy time for Jolly Old St. Nick. But this year, Santa-for-hire companies have even more ‘Claus’ for concern. To talk about what she’s seeing, we’re joined by Rozmin Watson. She’s the North Pole operations manager for Hire A Santa, which hires out Santas to help out around the country.

Watson said the rise in demand was down to the fact that in recent years, more people have wanted Santas at private events rather than going to the mall.

"Now instead of one Santa being able to see, let's say 500 kids in a day, if 200 people out of 500 decide that they want to have Santa at their house, then there is a shortage," she said.

She said they are also struggling to fill in spots for Santas because a number of them retired during the pandemic, either because they were too old or were concerned about their health.

The average age of Santas is 65 and up, she said.

She said the pandemic also changed priorities for a number of their Santas who decided to spend more time with their families.

"They want to spend time with their grandkids," she said.

David Dorward during a Santa gig for a community Christmas event at the University of Alberta in November 2022. (Submitted by David Dorward)

David Dorward, a former Edmonton MLA, has been putting on the red suit for family, friends and community events for the past 13 years.

"It's fun, you know. I think it's an institution, a cultural thing," the 70-year-old told CBC on Thursday.

Dorward took a break during the pandemic due to COVID-19 protocols.

"Santa Claus with the mask on was just not quite the full meal deal," he said.

He did walk around his own neighbourhood in his Santa suit to spread holiday cheer but stayed outdoors.

Dorward is not associated with any company or organisation but gets gigs through word-of-mouth. He said companies have approached him but he prefers to do things on his own time and be there for his 18 grandchildren.

Hire A Santa's hiring process is extensive and requires a background check.

"There's so much involved," Watson said, adding that depending on the province, an application for background checks can take as long as three months.

That is why she said they start hiring during the holiday season for the following year.