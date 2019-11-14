Ringing the bell: Wayne Fawcett's battle with prostate cancer

In 1996, a U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Irve Le Moyne, a patient with head and neck cancer, installed a brass bell at MD Anderson Cancer Center to celebrate the end of his treatment by ringing the bell . Since then, the now-widespread tradition is celebrated by many, including patients at the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton.

Wayne Fawcett , a patient with prostate cancer share his journey through an emotional testimony to raise awareness of men's health issues. #movember

Video by Radio-Canada's Genvieve Tardif