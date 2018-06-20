Homesick student creates map of Edmonton's 'coolest' places
Insider's guide will reveal some of the city's hidden gems
The Edmonton teenager is working to create a new insiders traveller's guide to the Alberta capital, as an ode to his hometown.
The Grade 12 Jasper Place High School student is relocating to Waterloo, Ont., in the fall to pursue a mathematics degree but is already feeling homesick.
His Cool Places in Edmonton Guide maps out the places he will miss most, destinations you won't find on any conventional travel guide.
"I've lived here for 17 years, mostly in the west end. I know all these niche spots where lots of kids hang out," Holterhus said in an interview with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM Wednesday.
"I just wanted to compile them in a list before I leave."
Holterhus, 17, wrote about his plan and posted a PDF mock-up of his travel list on Reddit earlier this week.
The online post garnered dozens of comments and an offer from a University of Alberta software engineer.
"It actually got pretty popular," Holterhus said. "And now, I'm going to make a website with this guy.
- 'Edmonton like a local': Scathing Lonely Planet review inspires insider's guide
- Travel guide 'bit of an insult' to Edmonton, mayor says
"I met with him yesterday and we're going to do a interactive map that has all the cool places on it with pins everywhere, directions on how to get there, videos and photos."
Holterhus said the interactive map will focus on natural, outdoor places with a focus on the lesser known corners of the river valley, including panoramic viewpoints, secret fishing holes and secluded beaches.
For instance, one of Holterhus' favourite places is a wildlife underpass in south Edmonton, constructed so animals can travel safely under Anthony Henday Drive.
Holterhus said he's already received dozens of new coordinates for his map, thanks to suggestions from other Edmontonians.
"I'm definitely going to check those out and see if I can put them on the website," Holterhus said.