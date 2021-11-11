Ride-hailing company Lyft asks Alberta to drop commercial licence requirement for drivers

Ride-hailing company Lyft is lobbying the Alberta government in hopes the province will lift the commercial licence requirement for drivers introduced in 2016.

Drivers for ride-hailing services require a Class 4 Alberta licence. Lyft wants the province to drop that requirement and allow anyone with a Class 5 general licence to drive for them.

"Lyft believes that Alberta should join the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan in adopting modern regulations for the passenger transportation industry," the company said in a statement.

"Allowing people with Class 5 licences to become drivers will provide economic opportunity for thousands of Albertans, and will benefit riders by decreasing wait times and improving access to safe, reliable and affordable transportation."

The company claims data from B.C., which has similar licence classes, shows a minimal difference in collision rates from 2012 to 2016 between Class 4 and Class 5 drivers. CBC News was not able to independently verify that data with the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia.

San Francisco-based Lyft is a mainstay in the United States but has limited presence in Canada, operating in Vancouver, Ottawa and the greater Toronto area.

Lyft filed an initial return with the Alberta lobbyist registry last month. According to the document, Lyft intends to speak to officials in Alberta Transportation, the premier's office and four other ministries. The company wants to reach out to MLAs and cabinet ministers about the regulations for ride-hailing companies.

The company has also hired Canadian firm Crestview Strategy to lobby on its behalf.

Alberta isn't the only focus of Lyft's lobbying activities. The company is also asking the government of British Columbia to change its commercial licence requirement for drivers. Ontario already allows general or Class G licence holders to work for ride-shares.

Haydn Place, press secretary to Alberta Transportation Minister Prasad Panda, said Lyft hasn't scheduled formal meetings with ministry officials. He wouldn't say how the minister views the issue.

"Any stakeholder proposal surrounding licensing is assessed for its merits and drawbacks," Place said in an email to CBC News.

'A very reasonable ask'

In 2016, the previous NDP government made a Class 4 licence, which allows operators to drive a taxi, ambulance or small bus with a maximum of 24 seats, a requirement for Uber to operate legally in Alberta.

Applicants need to take several steps in order to qualify: they must to be over the age of 18, already hold a Class 5 licence, and pass a written exam and driving test for commercial drivers.

They also need to present a clean medical record and vision test. Driving tests are approximately $150 depending on the registry. Written exams cost $17.

Edmonton city councillor Andrew Knack thinks the regulations shouldn't change.

An early proponent of ride-share services in Edmonton, Knack wants the government to stick with the Class 4 licence requirement to ensure better safety for passengers..

The addition of new players would increase choice in the Edmonton market but companies need to follow the current set of regulations, Knack said.

"Asking their drivers to do a little bit more work, I feel, is a very reasonable ask at this stage," he said.

Knack said Uber hasn't raised concerns with the city about difficulties recruiting drivers under the current rules.

CBC News reached out to Uber for comment but didn't receive a response.