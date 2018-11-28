Last PC MLA in Alberta won't seek re-election

Richard Starke, a small-town veterinarian who once had aspirations of being Alberta's next premier, says he's finished with provincial politics, at least for now.

After serving two terms as the PC MLA for Vermilion-Lloydminster, Starke told reporters Wednesday he won't be running in the next provincial election, anticipated in the spring of 2019.

"This is the time for me to move on to new challenges and new opportunities," Starke said.

Quoting from scripture, Starke said to everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven.

Now, he said, it's his time to move on.

Starke earned a reputation in the legislature for thoughtful reflection on policy issues.

After losing to Jason Kenney in his 2017 bid to become the new leader of the Progressive Conservative Party, Starke waited and watched.

Kenney forged ahead to oversee the merger of the PCs and the Wildrose Party, then won the leadership of the new United Conservative Party.

Jason Kenney, Richard Starke and Byron Nelson, the three candidates for the leadership of the Alberta Progressive Conservative Party, debated in Medicine Hat in 2017. (Sarah Lawrynuik/CBC)

Resisting pressure to join his former colleagues in the new UCP caucus, Starke became a political outcast in July 2017.

Stubbornly retaining the name of the PC party that had evaporated on paper and in political power, he refused to join the UCP caucus, and vowed never to join other parties, despite being aggressively courted by everyone — except the UCP.

"You will have to pry my Progressive Conservative membership card out of my cold, dead, hands," Starke told PC party delegates on the eve of the PC leadership vote, in May 2017.

No regrets

Even now, Starke cites the UCP handling of LGBTQ issues as one of the major reasons he remained a PC member in the house, refusing to sit in the UCP caucus under Kenney's leadership.

"Zero regrets, absolutely zero regret," Starke said Wednesday.

"For me at least, the correctness of that decision has been confirmed time and time and time again."

Starke said it's clear to him now that he would have been "very, very uncomfortable" in the UCP caucus.

The new party, which was supposed to combine the best features of the PCs and Wildrose, has turned out to be the opposite, Starke said.

"It has in fact combined I think the worst features of both legacy parties."

Starke said he's concerned the next provincial election is shaping up to be a contest between a left-wing party that wants to act like it's centrist and an extreme right-wing party that doesn't like the political middle "because it's bad."

He said the choices are leaving voters grappling with what to do.

"They may not be very fond of the current [NDP] government," he said, "but the new party is one that a lot of people are not comfortable with."

Starke said the surprise and disappointment to him as a former cabinet minister in Alison Redford's government, and as an opposition MLA, has been the preoccupation with getting re-elected.

"The focus for the governing party, whether it was us [PC] or NDP, is winning the next election," said Starke, who served as minister of tourism, parks and recreation in Redford's government.

Challenged Redford

Starke said he openly challenged Redford in 2014 but was quickly brought in line. He was warned that wasn't the way to do things, he said.

"I challenged the premier twice, once in a cabinet meeting, once in a caucus meeting," said Starke. "I can tell you a lot of my colleagues agreed with me, but they sat stony-faced."

He said it would take significant effort and leadership to change the political system which is now so deeply entrenched.

"You have to have the courage to speak out against your leadership, and you have to be prepared to suffer the consequences."

Sending more legislation to committee to be reviewed in detail by members of all political parties would result in better decisions, he said.

"It fires through here in a big hurry," said Starke, referring to the speed with which legislation is passed in a matter of days.

"It's small wonder why Albertans don't always feel they've been properly consulted on things."

As for the future, Starke said he'd like to learn how to speak Italian and get a new puppy.

He said he may even write a book about his time in politics — under the title But That's Just Stupid.