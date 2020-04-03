Edmonton police civilian employee charged with making, distributing and possessing child porn

An emergency communications officer with the Edmonton Police Service has been charged with making, distributing and possessing child pornography.

Richard Adamsky, 32, was arrested at his home in Sherwood Park Wednesday by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams Internet Child Exploitation unit.

Adamsky also volunteered as a leader with Scouts Canada in Sherwood Park.

The unit began its investigation after receiving a tip from the United States Department of Homeland Security in March.

The tip suggested an unknown suspect, possibly working in law enforcement, was involved in online child sexual exploitation.

Adamsky worked as an emergency communications officer with the Edmonton Police Service. Emergency communications officers direct 911 calls to police, fire or ambulance.



"It's shocking and it's also sad," said Staff Sgt. Mike Zaparyniuk with ALERT. "It's extremely difficult when we have to investigate somebody from our home agency that's involved in these types of crimes."

The ICE unit is has a number of Edmonton police officers on staff, Zaparyniuk said.

Investigating someone from your own organization is upsetting, but there was a great sense of relief when a suspect is arrested, he said.

In a news release Friday, ICE said it will continue its investigation with a forensic analysis of computers and electronic devices seized from the suspect's home.

ICE said it has no information to suggest Adamsky committed an offence on children directly, but encourages anyone with information about the case to contact police.

"Many of our investigations are worldwide, so this isn't unique for us to have the Department of Homeland Security reach out to us to ask us to deal with an investigation that falls into our boundaries," Zaparyniuk said.

"We've done a number of investigations with the U.S. as well as other ICE units around the world and throughout Canada.

Adamsky was released on bail and must follow a strict list of conditions including not to possess any electronic device, not to seek or obtain employment or any volunteer position that involves being in a position of trust or authority toward children.

He makes his first court appearance on June 10.