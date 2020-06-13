Edmonton retirement hosts charming graduation for high school staff

An Edmonton retirement home has been added to the list of unlikely venues for a high school convocation and prom after residents surprised several teenage staff members this week.

Like high school students across Canada, the six part-time staff had their graduation ceremonies cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So residents and staff at the McConachie Gardens retirement home in north Edmonton devised a plan.

The company mini-bus acted as a substitute limo to pick up each of the grads and drive them to the provincial legislature for a photo-op in full formal wear on Wednesday. The grads were then shuttled to the retirement home where, little did they know, the residents had helped prepare an elaborate ceremony.

They were met in the lobby by a procession of residents, some dressed in their own gowns and tuxedos. Floral arrangements, boutonnieres and corsages had been arranged for each of the teens. Some of the residents even sewed face masks to match the prom gowns.

"It brought tears to my eyes," said 17-year old Emily Yussuff, who works at reception. "It was so personal, so meaningful. I wish I could relive it every day."

The grads were then led to the festooned dining room for a meal. Meanwhile the final touches were being placed on the surprise convocation. When the grads finished dinner, they were led to the garden and handed mock diplomas to the applause of the residents who'd gathered for the ceremony. They even took part in the time-honoured graduation cap toss.

"I felt like I was in a movie. It didn't feel real. It was the most genuine experience ever," said 17-year old Jenessa Mendes, who works with the culinary staff.

"I gave them so much time and my effort and they just gave it all back in a moment we could share together."

An Edmonton retirement home was the site of an unlikely high school graduation ceremony after residents surprised some of the part-time staff. 0:48

The pandemic has been an isolating time for some residents given the physical distancing measures, says director Victoria Coers. But Wednesday's event was an intergenerational celebration at a time when those restrictions were starting to ease.

"Special, special moments throughout an entirely magical evening that felt like a dream. But there's so much glitter leftover that we know it really happened," Coers said.

Mavis Glockler and Jerry Noga helped organize the graduation ceremony. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

After the convocation ceremony, the grads sanitized their hands and donned their masks for a dance with some of the residents.

"It was just a fun thing to do knowing what it was for," said resident Mavis Glockler.

"I know all the kids kept saying they'd never forget it. And they're not the only ones because we'll never forget it either."