Restrictions aimed at containing COVID-19 surge coming for Albertans

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw are expected to announce new restrictions today to slow the spread of COVID-19, but they may not go far enough for health professionals.

The province has one of the highest infection rates in the country. Almost daily, it is seeing record numbers of new cases, active cases and, perhaps most ominously, hospitalization and ICU occupancy rates.

CBC News reported Wednesday that Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, could introduce mandatory measures such as reduced business hours or capacity limits for businesses, worship services and fitness classes.

The restrictions would be a reversal in tactics for the province. Last week, Kenney spoke strongly against bringing in mandatory constraints, instead urging "personal responsibility" when it comes to attending parties or hosting social gatherings.

The province's doctors say that half-measures won't have enough impact.

"We need something strong and mandatory in order to bend the curve," said Dr. Tehseen Ladha, who co-authored a letter to the premier on behalf of more than 430 Alberta physicians and three major health-care unions.

The letter, sent Thursday, calls for:

Directives to work from home for those who are able.

The limiting of contacts to those within the household or a support bubble.

Restrictions on group recreation and sports activities.

The suspension of group indoor activities, including indoor dining, bars, casinos, religious services and theatres.

Kenney will join Hinshaw at a news conference starting at 3:30 p.m.

You can watch it here live.