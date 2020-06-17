Alberta's proposed eviction protection welcomed by business owners as temporary reprieve

Industry leaders welcome the Alberta government's proposed legislation aimed at protecting business owners from being evicted but it could be a brief reprieve on a long road to recovery.

The Commercial Tenancies Protection Act, Bill 23, stops landlords from evicting tenants who haven't been able to pay rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic until Aug. 31. The provincial government introduced the bill at the legislature Tuesday.

Mark von Schellwitz, Restaurants Canada's western vice-president, said more than half of its members are still losing money after reopening and will struggle to pay rent for April to June.

"One of our member's top fears was that they're going to get evicted — 10 days notice, hand in your keys — with very little recourse," von Schellwitz told CBC News Tuesday.

The legislation aims to protect tenants while they negotiate agreements with their landowners under the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program, the province said.

In 50 per cent of the cases, landlords are still not willing to participate in the CECRA program or any other rent relief arrangement, putting more stress on restaurant owners, von Schellwitz noted.

"It buys them some time," he said. "They now have a few months — they have the summer to sort of sit down with their landlords, come up with something long term."

If passed, the act would also prevent landlords from raising rent and charging late fees or penalties on missed rent.

"Some landlords, this will actually incentivize them to look more closely at the benefits of the CECRA program even though means that they'd have to take a 25 per cent cut in their lease payments."

Under the rent assistance program, landlords are eligible for forgivable loans if they cut their tenants' rent by 75 per cent for April, May and June.

Von Schellwitz noted that it's likely not going to be easy for landlords to get full rent in the near future from many businesses.

Alka Kalia, owner and operator of the Children's Academy Daycare in south Edmonton, is hoping her landlord, whom she says so far hasn't been willing to apply for CECRA, will come around the program.

"It's just going to help me, I think, to have a conversation with the landlord and try to come to some term that might help both of us," she said.

She got a message from her landlord two weeks ago that she would be evicted Tuesday.

Alka Kalia, operator of the Children's Academy Daycare, says the province's proposed bill is a temporary relief measure for tenants struggling with their landlords. (Simarjeet Kaur)

If by the end of August, she still can't pay rent and the landlord hasn't come around to an agreement then she'll have no choice.

"Then I guess I will have until the end of August to pack up my blood, sweat and tears that I put in for seven years and walk away with nothing."

At full capacity, the Children's Academy Daycare employed 12 staff and looked after about 50 children, Kalia said.