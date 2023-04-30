Residents of two hamlets west of Edmonton under evacuation order due to grass fire

Residents of two hamlets west of Edmonton are under an evacuation order due to an encroaching grass fire.

RCMP say a fire just south of Highway 16 between Range Road 70 and 71 is quickly heading west toward Entwistle due to high winds.

Alberta Emergency Alert says Parkland County has ordered that everyone west of Range Road 65, north of Township Road 530 to Township Road 534, including all residents of Entwistle, must leave immediately.

The critical alert, issued just after 6 p.m. local time Saturday, advised people to collect important documents, medication, and enough food and water to be away from home for at least three days.

It told evacuees to head west on Highway 16. RCMP say people can go to Tomahawk Community Center, and further information will be provided to them there.

Around 8 p.m. a second mandatory evacuation order was issued for residents in the hamlet of Evansburg and the area directly south of the hamlet and north of Highway 16 in Yellowhead County.

Residents of the hamlet were told to flee to the west to the Wildwood Recreation Complex or Peers Multiplex.