Residential blading starts at midnight on Monday, city says

Relief is on the way for Edmonton drivers struggling to cope with sloppy snow on rutted residential roads.

The first residential blading cycle of the winter season will start at 12:01 a.m. Monday, the city said in a news release Friday.

Owners of vehicles parked on residential streets will need to move them, the city said.

Edmontonians can visit edmonton.ca/blading to confirm which day their street will be bladed.

If crews are unable to complete a street on the scheduled day, they will return on the same day of the following week, the city said.

Blading isn't done on weekends.

The city's service standard for residential roads is to blade them to a five-centimetre snowpack.

But with the warm temperatures, crews will be blading down to bare pavement where required.

The neighbourhoods of Silver Berry and Gold Bar are part of a residential parking ban trial this winter.

In those areas, the side of the road with odd-numbered houses will be put under a parking ban and bladed on Mondays. The side of the road with even-numbered addresses will be put under a parking ban and bladed on Tuesdays.

The city reminds residents in those neighbourhoods to remove their vehicles on their blading days.