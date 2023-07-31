A proposed wind power project in northern Albertan is dividing neighbours

Despite living only minutes away from each other, Scott Ritchie and Susan Thompson have a very different outlook on a proposed wind power project.

ABO Wind is proposing to build up to 27 wind turbines in the Municipal District of Smoky River about 450 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

As a result, Ritchie's property could have turbines on adjacent agricultural land in every direction.

He received an information package from ABO Wind in the mail in February – less than a year after purchasing the property he describes as quiet.

"We were a bit incredulous," Ritchie said.

"It wasn't something we ever thought we'd have to deal with in this part of the province," he said.

Meanwhile, Thompson lives north of the agricultural land that has been allocated to the proposal.

She said a Facebook page, Smoky River Wind Concerns, which Ritchie is part of, brought the project to her attention.

"I found out because people were against it," Thompson said.

"To me, this is an excellent project for the region because we need development."

The company, municipality and wind concerns group have all hosted town halls. Resident concerns include health and ecological effects.

Dave Berrade, social impact and engagement lead with ABO Wind, said there is an onus on the company to provide residents with accurate information about the project.

"Honestly, they've [residents] had good questions," Berrade said.

The project is expected to have a capacity of 160MW and, according to its website, would produce enough clean energy for about 65,000 homes.

'Concerns and fear'

Berrade said the company has also encountered what he describes as incomplete or inaccurate information, for example, about health effects of wind turbines.

"We point to the research, but with an understanding that this is something that's new and something that's new obviously brings concerns and fear," Berrade said.

Health Canada, in conjunction with Statistics Canada and other experts, is continuing to study the extent of any potential health effects of exposure to turbines, Health Canada said in a statement.

The department reported in a 2014 study that the louder the wind turbine noise was, the more people reported being very or extremely annoyed.

Residential setbacks

Ritchie, who has concerns about how noise could affect his family, would like to see more space between his property and the turbines. A preliminary map of the project from ABO Wind shows structures, which can be up to 210 metres tall, would be within a kilometre of his home.

Ritchie would like an expansion of the 800 metre setback between turbines and homes in the municipal bylaw increased to 2,000 metres.

Susan Thompson has lived on an acreage in the Municipal District of Smoky River for over 15 years, and she hopes to see wind turbines in neighbouring fields soon. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

"Our concerns about the project overall wouldn't be alleviated with that. That's just looking for wins where we can get them," Ritchie said.

Smoky River Reeve Robert Brochu said the municipality has yet to receive a formal application from the company as the project is awaiting provincial approvals. He said there is need for a clear standard for wind companies across the province.

"I really wholeheartedly hope it changes in the next little while to a better process so that things that divide the community don't happen," Brochu said.

Brochu said the municipality is continuing to gather information about wind power and work on its land use bylaw.

"The standards are not clear and the reclamation end of it is not clear and even the revenue end is not 100 per cent clear."

A statement from Andrea Farmer, a spokesperson for the Minister of Affordability and Utilities, said renewable energy operators must provide an overview of how they will cover decommissioning and reclamation costs.

"Establishing the appropriate balance between renewables development, maintaining and supporting the continued cultivation of our high-value agricultural lands and respecting property rights is an important issue and we will continue working with the utility sector and landowners to explore ways to improve the system," Farmer said.

In the meantime, Thompson hopes the company doesn't get scared away.

"I just think that would be a huge missed opportunity for all of us," Thompson said.

A preliminary schedule posted to its website said the project, if granted approval, is slated to begin construction in 2025.