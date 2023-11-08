Lest we forget: Remembrance Day ceremonies in Edmonton

Edmontonians will gather Saturday to mark Remembrance Day at services being held across the city.

Here are some of the ceremonies happening in and around Edmonton to commemorate sacrifices made by Canadian soldiers.

The City of Edmonton will hold its annual ceremony inside the City Room at City Hall, starting at 10 a.m. Seating will start at 9:30 a.m. and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Following the service, there will be an outdoor procession to the City Hall Cenotaph, where wreaths will be laid.

Edmontonians are also invited to pay their respects inside the rotunda at the Alberta Legislature. The public service, starting at 11 a.m., will be hosted by Speaker Nathan Cooper and include representatives from the Royal Canadian Legion Colour Party, Lord Strathcona's Horse and the Salvation Army. The service will also be livestreamed at assembly.ab.ca and on the Legislative Assembly's social media channels.

The community of Beverly in northeast Edmonton is holding its annual Remembrance Day program. It will start at 9:30 a.m. at Marantha Christian Reformed Church, 11905 47th St., followed by a procession to the Beverly cenotaph, 4001 118th Ave.

People can also pay their respects at West Edmonton Mall, where Jasper Place Branch #255 of the Royal Canadian Legion holds its annual Remembrance Day service. The service, which starts at 10 a.m., is open to the public.

Outside of Edmonton, a service will be held at the St. Albert Cenotaph on St. Anne Street. The event will begin with a parade starting 10:40 a.m. that will depart from the St. Albert Royal Canadian Legion and end at the St. Albert cenotaph.

Members of the public are also invited to Leduc's annual service. Leduc Legion Branch No. 108 and the City of Leduc will honour Canadian veterans with a ceremony at the Co-op Fieldhouse at the Leduc Recreation Centre.

Legions across Edmonton will be holding services. At Kingsway Legion Branch # 175, the outdoor service will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a free chili lunch to follow inside the hall.

National memorial

Each year, thousands of people gather for the National Remembrance Day Ceremony in Ottawa.

CBC News will be marking Remembrance Day with special coverage from the ceremony with coverage on all platforms starting at 8 a.m. MT.

Watch on CBC News Network The special is available with described video and closed captioning on CBC TV and CBC News Network. You can also catch the special on CBC Gem, CBC News Explore or the CBC News app.