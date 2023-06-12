Remains of Edmonton teen swept away on river recovered in Smoky Lake area

The remains of a 14-year-old boy who was swept away on the North Saskatchewan River earlier this month have been found more than 100 kilometres from the city, Edmonton police said Monday.

The boy, identified by his family as Bosit Naqibulah, has been missing for more than a week. He was caught in the river's current on June 4 while swimming with a group of other teens near Terwillegar Park in southwest Edmonton.

Search and rescue teams fanned out on the river in efforts to find the boy after he went missing.

In a statement, an EPS spokesperson said the boy's remains were found in the Smoky Lake area — roughly 120 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the young boy during this difficult time," the spokesperson said.

According to EPS, the Two Hills RCMP detachment helped recover the remains.