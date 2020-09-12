Regional municipality in northern Alberta fined for releasing chlorine gas

A regional municipality in northern Alberta has been fined for releasing chlorine gas at a water treatment plant.

The Alberta government says the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo has pleaded guilty to one count under environmental legislation.

It says two chemicals were accidentally mixed, resulting in the release of chlorine gas at the Fort McMurray plant in May 2017.

A provincial court judge fined the municipality $150,000.

The government says the fine will be used to pay for a workshop to better educate water and wastewater operators.

It will also help pay for air filters at the Northern Lights Health Centre in Fort McMurray.