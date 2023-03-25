Regimental funeral for Edmonton police officers happening today

A crowd is expected to line the streets of downtown Edmonton on Monday for the funeral procession of two police officers killed in the line of duty.

Constables Travis Jordan, 35, and Brett Ryan, 30, were fatally shot on March 16 while responding to a family dispute at an apartment complex in northwest Edmonton.

A regimental funeral procession will start at 11:45 a.m. at the Alberta legislature and proceed to Rogers Place. Uniformed officers are travelling from across North America to join the march to the arena — 45 agencies are slated to participate according to Edmonton police.

They predict between 7,000 and 10,000 people will be in attendance. Access to the ceremony in Ford Hall is limited to family, special guests, members of police and law enforcement, emergency services and military communities.

The public can pay their respects along the route and attend public viewing livestreams at the Ice District Plaza or Churchill Square.

Condolence books are also available at all Edmonton Police Service stations and at City Hall.

Jordan moved across the country from his home in Nova Scotia to pursue his childhood dream of becoming a police officer. He joined the service around eight and a half years ago.

"Travis' sense of adventure was boundless and led him to a life well-lived," reads a statement from his family released by the EPS on Sunday.

"He was a son, a husband, a brother, and a loyal friend. Alberta may have called to his heart, but the East Coast ran through his veins"

Ryan worked as a paramedic in northern Alberta before joining the city's police service about five and a half years ago. He was "a husband, a song, a brother, an uncle, and a father-to-be" reads a statement from his family.

"He was a multi-talented individual, dedicated friend, respected colleague, active community member and volunteer, and compassionate first responder whose calling was to help those in need.

"His absence is profound, and we, along with his brothers and sisters in blue, will miss him."

Both families expressed appreciation for the public response. The deaths have been met with an outpouring of support and messages of condolence from high-profile politicians including the premier and prime minister.

A funeral ceremony will be held at Rogers place for Const. Travis Jordan, left, and Const. Brett Ryan, right. (Edmonton Police Service)

Gary Benoit, a veteran police officer and founder of Benoit Wellness Consulting, says the community's support is greatly appreciated by uniformed personnel.

"This community does really care about what we're doing out there. It's very impactful to be either witness it to watch it to be involved in it.

"And it truly feels feels very good to have that rally around families that have lost their loved ones because we all want to be there for them to support them."

Since the Edmonton Police Department hired its first constable in 1892, 10 officers have been killed while on the job, according to the history section of the police service's website.

The last fatality was in June 2015. Const. Daniel Woodall was fatally shot while trying to forcibly enter the house of a suspect wanted for criminal harassment.

A southwest Edmonton school is named in Woodall's honour.

Students at the school paid tribute to the two officers by writing messages of support and hanging blue ribbons around the building last week.