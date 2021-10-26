Results of Alberta's referendum on equalization, daylight time to be released today

The results of Alberta's two recent referendum votes — one on equalization, the other about daylight saving time — will be released today.

Alberta municipalities were tasked with running the two referendum votes alongside ballots in the Oct. 18 municipal elections.

Albertans who cast their ballots were asked by the provincial government where they stood on equalization payments and the setting of the clocks. Voters were also tasked with choosing three senators-in-waiting for Alberta.

Elections Alberta will publish the official provincial results at 11 a.m. MT (1 p.m. ET) Tuesday.

Premier Jason Kenney will discuss the results of the equalization referendum, the daylight saving time referendum and the vote for Senate nominees in a news conference starting at 12:30 p.m. MT (2:30 p.m. ET) Tuesday.

Kenney will be joined by Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta.

The question on equalization asked voters whether they support removing a clause from the Constitution that commits the federal government to transferring federal tax dollars between provinces to ensure equivalent public services are available across Canada.

If the official results show a majority "yes" vote, Alberta will introduce a motion in the legislature to ratify the request for a constitutional amendment. Then, the province would seek negotiations with the federal government.

The result of the yes-or-no vote would have no immediate bearing on the program since scrapping equalization would require a constitutional amendment.

Kenney has said Alberta has concerns over billions of dollars its residents pay, while provinces such as British Columbia and Quebec obstruct oil and pipeline projects that underpin that wealth.

He said last week that preliminary results from across the province suggest about 60 per cent of voters were in favour. A majority vote is the mandate his government needs to act, he said.

Government House leader Jason Nixon told a news conference Monday that a motion on the equalization vote would be introduced to the Alberta legislature by the end of this week and the UCP was eager to send a "clear message to Ottawa."

A time for change on the clocks?

Alberta voters were also asked whether the province should move permanently to year-round daylight saving time, which is summer hours, eliminating the need to change our clocks twice a year.

If a majority of Albertans vote yes on the daylight saving question, the province would be forced to adopt daylight time year-round.

Voters were also asked to select up to three nominees for the Senate of Canada.

Thirteen candidates were nominated. Alberta will put three Senate nominees forward to the federal government when vacancies in the Red Chamber open up.