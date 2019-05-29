Red flag warning issued on wildfire burning near High Level

A red flag warning has been issued for the Chuckegg Creek wildfire near High Level, Alta., due to hot, dry weather and moderate winds.

Such warnings are issued when fire weather meteorologists see conditions that could lead to "blow-up fire behaviour," said Derek Gagnon, wildfire information officer.

"Fires will grow very rapidly and spread very quickly, and that can pose a critical degree of danger to not only our personnel but the public as well," Gagnon said on Wednesday.

High temperatures, low humidity, stronger winds and dry conditions on the ground are all factors that contribute to a red flag warning, he said. This is the second time such a warning has been issued for the Chuckegg Creek wildfire. Similar warnings have been issued in connection with other fires burning in northern Alberta, he said.

The terminology for the red flag warning is new to Alberta this fire season, Gagnon said, though the information has always been conveyed to wildfire officials by meteorologists in their twice daily forecasts.

The system has been in use in the U.S., and the standardized system is especially useful when firefighters from other provinces come to Alberta to fight wildfires, he said.

"It's our way of saying that there is a cause for concern based on what we're seeing with the weather, and this is a significant enough issue that we are putting out this warning to make sure crews are aware of the hazards at play," Gagnon said.

Heavy smoke limited efforts

Heavy smoke limited the ability for aircraft to safely operate Tuesday, the latest report from Alberta Wildfire said.

Parts of northern Alberta remain under a special air-quality advisory.

The Chuckegg Creek fire covers approximately 150,000 hectares, Gagnon said. Despite the growth of the fire, the firebreaks crews have established are holding, he said.

A second out-of-control fire, just north of the Chuckegg Creek fire, is now over 17,000 hectares in size and has resulted in the closure of Highway 35, Gagnon said.

The highway remains closed in both directions between the Zama City turnoff, about 80 kilometres north of High Level, and the Northwest Territories boundary.

In the Slave Lake forest area, a new wildfire started Sunday about 14 kilometres southeast of Trout Lake, a community 300 kilometres northeast of Grande Prairie. That fire has doubled in size and is now approximately 600 hectares.

The latest update from Alberta Wildfire said most of the fire growth happened away from the community of Trout Lake.

A provincial emergency alert issued on behalf of Peerless Trout First Nation on Sunday night warned the 350 residents of the remote community they should be prepared to leave on short notice.

Aid for evacuees

Almost 5,000 people from High Level and nearby First Nations have been out of their homes since the area was evacuated May 20.

To date, the Alberta government has provided more than $4.9 million in one-time, emergency support payments to about 5,000 evacuees affected by the wildfires, a news release said Tuesday.

Grade 12 students in the High Level area are eligible for an exemption from their diploma exams, meaning they can use their classroom marks as their final grades. Students can also defer writing the diploma exams until August.