Homicide detectives investigating after citizen finds body near northern Alberta hamlet
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man's body was found near a northern Alberta hamlet on Wednesday.
RCMP responded at about 4 p.m. after a citizen found a body off Highway 88 near Red Earth Creek, some 350 kilometres northeast of Grande Prairie.
An autopsy conducted in Edmonton on Friday determined the man's death was a homicide.