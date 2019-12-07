Skip to Main Content
Homicide detectives investigating after citizen finds body near northern Alberta hamlet
A man's body was found near Red Earth Creek, Alta. on Wednesday. (CBC)

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man's body was found near a northern Alberta hamlet on Wednesday.

RCMP responded at about 4 p.m. after a citizen found a body off Highway 88 near Red Earth Creek, some 350 kilometres northeast of Grande Prairie.

An autopsy conducted in Edmonton on Friday determined the man's death was a homicide.

