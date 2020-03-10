Boy dies from injuries suffered in central Alberta trailer fire

A five-year-old boy badly burned in a trailer park fire in Red Deer in late February has died, RCMP say.

The boy's seven-year-old sister died in the fire.

The children's mother, Sarah Arlidge, has been in an induced coma at Calgary's Foothills Hospital since the Feb. 28 fire at Les's Trailer Park just outside Red Deer, about 140 kilometres south of Edmonton.

Arlidge's boyfriend and her youngest son, Sammy, 3, escaped with minor injuries.

Blackfalds RCMP say they're still investigating the cause of the fire with help from Red Deer County Fire Services.

The trailer park is west of Red Deer, at the junction of Highway 2 and David Thompson Highway.