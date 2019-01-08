Red Deer teacher faces sex-related charges involving girl

A Red Deer teacher has been charged with five sex-related offences involving a girl.

Norman Joseph Howes faces two counts of inviting a person under 16 to touch for a sexual purpose, touching a young person for a sexual purpose, communicating with a young person for a criminal purpose, and child pornography.

The charges relate to a 10-day period in December.

Howes, 60, taught at Westpark Middle School. He is no longer employed there.

In his biography on the school website, Howes said he has taught more than 30 years at public schools in Red Deer.

He said he loves teaching and coaching and will miss it when he retires in the near future.

Howes appeared before a justice of the peace on Dec. 31 and was released on $3,000 bail.

Bail conditions indicate he must stay away from the girl and her parents and not to be alone with anyone under the age of 16 unsupervised.

Howes is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Jan. 17.