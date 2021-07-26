Red Deer summer Reading College program celebrates 10 years

CBC Edmonton and CBC Calgary have teamed up to launch a pop-up Red Deer bureau to help us tell your stories from central Alberta with reporter Heather Marcoux bringing you the news from Red Deer and the surrounding area. Story ideas and tips can be sent to heather.marcoux@cbc.ca

​​Red Deer Public Schools is marking the 10th anniversary of its summer Reading College program.

Each year the program sees children who are between second and third grade spend July at Red Deer Polytechnic (formerly Red Deer College) to receive support from educators and recent graduates of Red Deer Polytechnic's education program.

Last year the Reading College had to go virtual, but this July, 64 kids are on campus — reading, writing and having a ton of fun.

Some 500 children have graduated from the program over the past 10 years, and Bruce Buruma, executive director for the Foundation for Red Deer Public Schools, says there has been "tremendous success" in preparing students for Grade 3.

"Grade 2 is such an important point because one of the best predictors of high school completion is whether or not a student is at reading level at the end of Grade 3. So if we can take them over that gap, and make sure that they are ready to be successful with that, it has a huge impact," Buruma said.

"Later as they go on to future grades many of them catch up and are on grade level."

Small group instruction with mentor teachers and recent education grads gives the Reading College students the boost they need just in time for grade three. (Heather Marcoux/CBC)

For 8-year-old Nickolas Kabatoff, being selected for the program was exciting.

"You need an invitation from your teacher. So like three or four kids out of your class will get an invitation. It's just fun."

His classmate, 7-year-old Naya Jaber, agrees Reading College was fun, and she said it gave her the skills she needs.

"I learned how to write, I learned how to spell, I learned how to read. Lots of things!"

The program is funded through community sponsorships and donations, Buruma said.

"We could not do it without community support, and for that we are so grateful."

The program is designed to increase high school graduation rates by providing early intervention and boosting kids' confidence, and Buruma hopes kids can imagine themselves as future Red Deer Polytechnic students.

"We want to have it here on the campus of Red Deer Polytechnic because we want students to see what their future opportunities are," he said.

Nickolas, Naya and their 62 Reading College classmate children in the current Reading College class will graduate on July 30 and Buruma hopes some of them will one day graduate not only from high school, but from Red Deer Polytechnic, too.