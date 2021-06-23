City of Red Deer rejects downtown homeless shelter, searches for lot

CBC Edmonton and CBC Calgary have teamed up to launch a pop-up Red Deer bureau to help us tell your stories from central Alberta. For the next month, reporter Heather Marcoux will bring you the news from Red Deer and the surrounding area. Story ideas and tips can be sent to heather.marcoux@cbc.ca .

Red Deer's city council says the temporary homeless shelter must move by September 30, but it has nowhere to go, and the province says plans for a permanent shelter in Red Deer cannot proceed until the city finds a new home for the shelter.

Safe Harbour, the organization that runs the shelter, currently operates out of the former Cannery Row building downtown. The space is directly across the street from Red Deer's only overdose prevention site and has been the subject of numerous community complaints, although it is unclear if all complaints of vandalism, litter and other social disorder issues can be attributed to shelter users.

In a statement to CBC News, Kath Hoffman, Safe Harbour's executive director, said the organization plans to make a statement to the community regarding the "grave matter" of the shelter's future later in the month, as any plans for the future have now been upended.

"Safe Harbour Society is currently in the process of strategizing our next steps in response to Council's recent decision," Hoffman said.

This isn't the first time the city council voted to move the shelter, which serves more than 100 people per day through drop-in services, and shelters up to 60 sleepers at night.

Back in March, council gave the shelter a two-month deadline to get out of downtown, citing concerns from the community and downtown business owners. In May another extension was granted as alternative locations were sought but not secured. The shelter's present landlord was the only property owner to respond to the city's call for interest in leasing to the shelter.

That's why Councillor Frank Wong suggested the city investigate buying an industrial lot while awaiting the permanent shelter project promised by the province, a project that is still years away from being complete.

"I don't know why it's going to take two or three more years," said Wong. "See, the NDP already promised this before. The UCP, they're going to do a so-called treatment centre in the north end of the city, but that's supposed to be open now."

Wong said "everything that was promised was late" and action is needed now to ensure unhoused Red Deerians do not have to sleep outdoors this winter.

Province 'disappointed'

Meanwhile, the province says its plans for a permanent shelter in Red Deer, which were previously expected to be complete this summer, are now in a holding pattern.

Rob Williams, press secretary to Rajan Sawhney, minister of community and social services, called city council's decision "disappointing.

"Unhoused people in Red Deer deserve a place that keeps them safe," Williams said in an email. "The time is now for community leaders to create a viable plan to support Red Deer's most vulnerable.

Alberta's government has provided $7 million in capital funding for a new shelter, Williams said. "We look forward to seeing what council comes up with and we'll continue to engage with them on this subject."

Councillor Vesna Higham commends the provincial government on its plans to address homelessness and addiction in Red Deer, and says more co-operation is needed from those who utilize the shelter. She would like to see the shelter impose a curfew and suggests users of the shelter should be responsible for picking up garbage around the site before entering.

"We're not heartless. Vulnerable people need assistance, and we have a duty of care. But we have to strike a balance between that duty of care to our vulnerable and the rights and needs of the rest of the community to live, work and play and recreate in the downtown," she said.