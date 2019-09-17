Sylvan Lake man accused of killing wife set to appear in court

A man in Sylvan Lake has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of his wife.

The 41-year-old accused was arrested Sept. 11 after police responded to a 911 call in a residential neighbourhood, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

The 36-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She died three days later.

The accused, who remains in custody, is due to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Wednesday.

Sylvan Lake is about 15 kilometres west of Red Deer.