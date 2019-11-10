Red Deer surveillance camera registry exceeds expectations months after launch

A surveillance camera registry put together by Red Deer RCMP is drawing more interest from homeowners and businesses than expected.

Community Assisted Policing Through Use of Recorded Evidence, or CAPTURE, was launched in July. It's the first such registry involving the RCMP in the country.

People who have business or residential cameras, such as doorbell cameras, can register on a website.

When a criminal act occurs, RCMP can check to see if nearby cameras caught anything.

"We know people have these cameras and they have the ability to sometimes live monitor or go through the video footage and follow up that way," said Staff Sgt. Jay Peden.

"So what we're doing is giving them the opportunity to be proactive and register to help build that partnership."

Peden was hoping to get close to a hundred cameras registered within the first year, but since launching the website he has close to 160 registrants.

Peden started working on the registry two years ago with privacy issues taking longer to overcome than expected.

RCMP can only collect relevant video and registrants are not obligated to hand over footage, Peden said.

"They can choose whether they turn it over or not," he said. "We don't necessarily know that they have it.

"So if the registrant goes into their system and they review it and there's nothing there, let us know there's nothing there."

"If they do have something and are willing to voluntarily turn it over to us, we'll go through a process of having an affidavit completed."

Peden said he can't attribute the registry with solving a crime just yet, but it's something he will be tracking.