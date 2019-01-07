Red Deer teacher fired, faces 5 criminal charges

A teacher is no longer working at a Red Deer public school after being charged with criminal offences over the December break, the school district said in a news release Monday.

The instructor taught at Westpark Middle School.

Red Deer Public Schools said teachers at Westpark spoke with students about the situation.

"It is very important that they connect with their parents or another trusted and caring adult and share the information with them," the release said. "They should also trust their instincts if something is not right."

The teacher appeared before a justice of the peace on Dec. 31 on five criminal charges, RCMP Cpl. Chris Warren told CBC News.

The teacher's name and the charges were placed under a publication ban. Neither the RCMP nor the school district is releasing the teacher's gender.

The teacher is not in custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Jan. 17.