CBC launches Red Deer pop-up bureau to tell your stories

CBC Edmonton and CBC Calgary have teamed up to launch a pop-up Red Deer bureau to help us tell your stories from central Alberta. For the next month, reporter Heather Marcoux will bring you the news from Red Deer and the surrounding area. Story ideas and tips can be sent to heather.marcoux@cbc.ca .

Halfway between Calgary and Edmonton, Red Deer is a city easy to overlook or misunderstand.

Over the past 12 months, the spotlight has shone on the city for all the wrong reasons.

Red Deer made headlines over a rise in fentanyl deaths , an offensive illustration of Greta Thunberg over the logo of a local oilfield service company and a counter-protest and assault at an anti-racism rally .

However, locals say the city is home to many perspectives and plenty of character.

City resident Sabrina Samuel, who describes herself as a reluctant activist and advocate, says her relationship with Red Deer is complicated.

While there are many positive aspects to living in the community, that does not erase the negatives, she said.

"Certain stereotypes exist for a reason, and the experience of people who are maybe racialized or marginalized is completely different than the experience of people who are not," she said.

"There's more and more 'Festivus' people here, and by that I mean 'for the rest of us', not the mainstream majority," Samuel said. "There's more than the typical stereotypes you hear from people in other regions about Red Deer."

Different perspectives on a diverse community

Brigitte Akatey moved to Red Deer from Toronto in 2007.

"If you just drive on Highway 2, north or south, all you see is a small town with lots of trucks on the streets," Akatey said. "But if you come into the city you see Red Deer is really family-oriented."

Akatey described her move to Red Deer as a big, but welcome, shift in lifestyle.

"I really love being here. There are lots of opportunities for kids."

Tony Odenbach has lived in the city since 1980 and describes it as "a small city with a country charm."

For Odenbach, living in Red Deer has meant serving Red Deer, too.

A proud community volunteer, Odenbach welcomed visitors from across the country when Red Deer hosted the Canada Winter Games in 2019.

"I think if you're going to be part of the community you have to participate and give back to the community," he said.

He looks forward to the day when Red Deer can host events again after the pandemic, because he wants to be "out and about and show the true spirit of Red Deerians and make our community vibrant and great again."

'More than rednecks and pickup trucks'

Samuel says the city has what she describes as a counter-culture arts scene which developed in reaction to displays of intolerance such as the assault at an anti-racism rally last summer.

Chelsey Ward came to the city to study at Red Deer College several years ago and never left, finding a sense of community in the arts scene downtown.

"There's just so much more than rednecks and pickup trucks," Ward said.

Residents say the city has grown and changed in the last few years, as the community and the industries supporting it become more diverse.

"I'm from Edmonton and I love it here," said downtown resident Trina Luft. "There's a lot of potential here."

CBC will continue to explore the distinct and diverse perspectives in Red Deer over the next several weeks through the newly launched CBC Red Deer pop-up bureau.