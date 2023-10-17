Need an old parking meter? Red Deer, Alta., is selling 1,100 of them

If you're a college student looking for a new piece of dorm decor that pairs well with abandoned street signs, you might want to cash in on an upcoming sale in Red Deer.

The City of Red Deer is selling 1,100 coin-operated parking meters this week as it prepares to fully transition to a digital online parking system.

The meters have been replaced with 21 digital pay stations, as well as the HotSpot Parking app, as part of Red Deer's parking infrastructure improvement project.

Amy Fengstad, parking and licensing supervisor for the city, said citizens have been contacting staff throughout the transition to ask how they can get their hands on a piece of downtown history.

"It was unexpected, but we thought, 'If there's some that are asking, then there may be more," she said.

Fengstad said she is hearing about many potential uses for an old parking meter. Some people are interested in turning them into artwork. Others are looking for a conversation piece for the garage. And some have talked about converting an old meter into a piggy bank for their kids.

"We're excited to see what people come up with," she said.

Fengstad warned the meters are a bit heavy — a single-head meter weighs about 11 kilograms.

There won't be any opportunities to get rich because the coin vaults have been emptied, she added.

The meters will be available Wednesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sorensen Station parkade in downtown Red Deer.

Befitting a parking meter, it's a cash-only sale.

Meters will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Single meters are priced at $20 and double meters at $40. The poles are an extra $10. Prices include GST and are non-negotiable. All sales are final. Unsold meters will be recycled.

"Right now we're doing light enforcement as we get used to our parking systems, so if [residents] stopped in just to pick up the meters, then no, they don't have to pay for parking," said Fengstad.