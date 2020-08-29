Man dead in Red Deer motorcycle crash

A 34-year-old man is dead after crashing a motorcycle into a light post in Red Deer on Friday night.

Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of a serious motorcycle crash at the intersection of Taylor Drive and 75th Street around 10 p.m., said RCMP spokesperson Const. Patrick Lambert.

Lambert says the man from Red Deer, the only person on the motorcycle, was speeding southbound when he hit the light standard in the middle of the intersection. No other people were injured in the single-vehicle crash.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, RCMP said.