Red Deer mother upset after 12-year-old son handcuffed in police mix-up

CBC Edmonton and CBC Calgary have teamed up to launch a pop-up Red Deer bureau to help us tell your stories from central Alberta. For the next month, reporter Heather Marcoux will bring you the news from Red Deer and the surrounding area. Story ideas and tips can be sent to heather.marcoux@cbc.ca .

A Red Deer mother is upset after her 12-year-old son was handcuffed by armed police officers who were investigating a nearby shooting.

Amanda Scott and her son were inside their Hepworth Close duplex at 3:30 p.m. Monday when police arrived to investigate a report that a vehicle had been shot at while driving past a home.

Scott told CBC News she did not hear any gunshots. She said she was in her bedroom when she opened her window and was confronted by police.

"All of a sudden, this guy yells at me 'Come out with your hands up,' and a whole bunch of guns are pointed at me," she said.

Scott said she believes police were given the wrong address.

Scotts duplex (far left) is four doors down from the home RCMP continued to guard Tuesday. (Heather Marcoux/CBC News )

Scott said she came out of her house and was placed in handcuffs. Police asked her if anyone else was in the house. She told them her 12-year-old son was inside and then he, too, was brought out in handcuffs.

"And it wasn't until one of the officers was standing close and I had heard on their radio that they got the wrong place," Scott said.

Red Deer RCMP confirm Scott and her son were detained and released a short time later when it was determined that they were not involved. The alleged shooter was arrested soon after.

Scott wants anyone who took photos of her child while he was detained by RCMP to remove them from social media.

"The fact is, we had nothing to do with it," she said.

Scott hopes that systems can be put in place to avoid a similar situation in the future.

A spokesperson for the Red Deer RCMP told CBC News officers have reached out to Scott and victim services plans to visit the family this week.

Red Deer RCMP are asking the public "to not post photos of unfolding police events on social media for privacy and safety reasons."