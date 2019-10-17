Red Deer man, 53, struck and killed by train in Blackfalds
A 53-year-old man from Red Deer died Wednesday when he was struck by a train in Blackfalds.
RCMP say the collision occurred at the crossing near Broadway Avenue and Gregg Street in the town north of Red Deer.
The man died at the scene.
RCMP closed the area to traffic for several hours.
Police are still investigating the cause of the collision. They are not releasing the man's name.