Hitchhiker stabbed, robbed between Red Deer and Lacombe, RCMP say

RCMP say a 26-year-old man was stabbed and robbed after he was picked up around Highway 2 and Highway 11A on Saturday.

The man was hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe and got a ride sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., Blackfalds RCMP said in a news release.

Following the altercation, the man got out of the vehicle, which drove away.

Police said he was taken to hospital in Lacombe and treated for "a minor injury that resembled a stab wound." He is in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle was occupied by a male driver and female passenger, RCMP said.

A description of the vehicle wasn't immediately available, but people with information about cars picking up hitchhikers in the area are asked to call Blackfalds RCMP.

Lacombe is about 25 kilometres north of Red Deer.