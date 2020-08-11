RCMP release photos of truck suspected in fatal hit-and-run

Red Deer RCMP have released photos of a sport-utility vehicle they're searching for as part of an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run.

On Sunday afternoon, a man walking near Highway 2A was struck and killed by an SUV that left the scene without stopping.

The incident happened at about 3:40 p.m. when the SUV headed south on Highway 2A hit a pedestrian near the railroad tracks north of Red Deer, RCMP said in a news release.

The 31-year-old man was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Calgary, where he later died from his injuries.

RCMP released photos on Tuesday afternoon of the suspect SUV. It is described as a black or dark-blue 2000 to 2006 GMC Yukon SUV that was hauling a flat-deck trailer with a blue scooter on it.

Police said the SUV was last seen westbound on RR391 headed towards the C&E Trail.