Red Deer history buff plumbs digital archives to share old memories, make new ones

Red Deer citizens past and present are coming together to remember the city as used to be, thanks to a pandemic project of an Alberta history buff.

Ken Meintzer, who lived in Red Deer in the 1990s, started a Facebook group in December called Memories of Red Deer and Central Alberta, where he has been sharing archival photos and news clippings.

"Five months on, we're just over 7,300 members and growing like a weed," said Meintzer, who lives just down the QE2 in Airdrie, Alta.

Meintzer had been part of a similar group for Lethbridge but he says finding images for the Red Deer page is much easier, thanks to the city's fulsome digital archive.

Red Deer historian Michael Dawe, who served as the city archivist until 2009, deserves the credit for helping preserve a wealth of information from clubs, churches and city records, said Meintzer.

Ken Meintzer is the Alberta history buff who created the Facebook group in December. (Ken Meintzer)

The city also digitized decades of television video from RDTV, later known as CHCA. Meintzer worked at RDTV from 1993 to 2000.

While he is delighted to have so much free content, Meintzer said it's sad no television footage exists beyond 2009 when the station closed.

"The TV station sort of became the chronicler, as did all the media — the newspapers, the radio stations. Every media outlet becomes the chronicler of that history. So when you lose a visual medium like television in the city, you lose that ability to gather that history."

'A game of skill'

The keyword searches Meintzer uses to navigate the archives have led him down a few interesting "rabbit holes."

"The search function is a bit more like a game of skill," he said.

A search on the surname "Bower" led him to Red Deer's Bower Ponds and how a historic landmark, the Cronquist House, was moved there in the 1970s after being saved from demolition.

Alicia Tulp learned more about her late father after joining a nostalgic Facebook group for Red Deer. (Heather Marcoux/CBC News )

The eight-bedroom Victorian-style farmhouse was built in 1911, a booming period in the years leading up to Red Deer's incorporation as a city.

Places and people

The group is also a hub for sharing stories that connect long-lost loved ones or remember people from the community's past.

Alicia Tulp is grateful for the newspaper clippings, photographs and certificates that chronicled her father's life in Red Deer.

Ray Tulp was something of a Renaissance man, who loved motorcycles, singing in a choir and nature photography. He began his working life as a ticketed tradesman before studying education at Red Deer College and then going on to teach at several area schools.

When his daughter saw his name mentioned in the Facebook group, she posted photos and invited Red Deerians to share memories of her father.

This was how Tulp learned that her science teacher dad was well-known for his demonstrations on exothermic reactions.

Alicia Tulp cherishes the newspaper photographs and family albums that chronicled her father's life in Red Deer. (Alicia Tulp)

"There was a story that came up about how in November, there was a fresh snowfall. And he brought all the grade nines out with the other teachers," said Tulp.

After her dad had everyone wearing safety glasses, he threw a chunk of potassium into the snow.

"My dad was giggling and then all of a sudden, bam! There was an explosion. And then a couple seconds later, bam! There was another explosion."

Meintzer says stories like Tulp's are heartwarming.

"That's very fulfilling for me, as the person who brought this together."