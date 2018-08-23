RCMP search for suspects in Red Deer hair salon heists

Red Deer RCMP are combing the city for any trace of the suspects responsible for a pair of recent hair-salon heists.

Police believe the early morning break-ins on Wednesday and Thursday were connected.

In both cases, culprits broke through glass storefronts and stole copious amounts of hair products, police said in a news release.

During the first break-in, thieves fired a gun to shatter the glass. In the second crime, they backed a truck through a window.

Black market beauty

The first business targeted was a hair salon on Kent Street in the north-end neighbourhood of Kentwood. Police were called around 5 a.m. Wednesday to investigate after shots were heard in the area.

RCMP recovered a shell casing from the scene. An estimated $1,000 worth of professional hair products were stolen from the salon, police said.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday, RCMP responded to a break-in at a beauty supply business on 45th Street and 55th Avenue, in the downtown core.

Police say a truck had backed through the glass window, causing significant damage. Thieves stole a large number of hair extensions and professional hair products.

The beauty products are likely destined for the black market, police said.

"RCMP remind citizens that if you purchase brand-name items at cut-rate prices under suspicious circumstances, you're likely purchasing stolen property and contributing to the cycle of criminality and violence in your community," Const. Derek Turner of the Red Deer RCMP said in a statement.

"Further to that, it's a criminal act to purchase property you believe to be stolen. RCMP are actively investigating these break-ins and ask citizens to report any suspicious activity they see involving property they believe to be stolen."

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the crimes to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.