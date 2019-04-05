Red Deer family says vehicle was 'keyed' because of NDP lawn sign

Dirk Heuer can't believe someone scratched vulgar comments and slashed the tires on his SUV because of an NDP election sign on his front lawn.

"First of all, we were shocked," said Heuer, who has lived in the neighbourhood of Sunnybrook for 15 years. "And then we couldn't believe what we just saw. And then we were upset."

The family's SUV had the words "F--- NDP" and "F--- You" and the number "666" keyed along the driver's side of the vehicle.

'Absolutely frustrated'

"I think the political climate is something that is sad to notice, but I'm absolutely frustrated and disappointed of how certain people act," he said.

'F--- NDP' was one of the vulgar statements scratched into the Heuer's SUV on Wednesday. (Kerstin Heuer)

The Heuers drove around their neighbourhood to see if anyone else had been victimized. They say they noticed other NDP signs missing but nothing close to the vandalism done to their SUV.

Barb Miller is the NDP candidate whose sign sits on the couple's front lawn. The Heuers think whoever is responsible for the damage did it because they support another party.

The RCMP started a file but closed it because it found no video evidence and no witnesses.

When contact by the CBC, Miller's campaign released a statement.

'Pains me to hear of this'

"We have been running this campaign with a focus on positivity, and it pains me to hear of this vandalism," Miller said in the statement. "I denounce the vandalism and intimidation we have witnessed this week, and I call on all other candidates to do the same."

Kerstin Heuer posted pictures of the vandalism to her Facebook site on Wednesday and soon saw how positively people responded.

"I see it this way, there was one hater that vandalized our car, and we've had over 1,500 people send positive messages of support. And this is what our community is really about."

Some people have come forward to ask the Heuers if they can start a GoFundMe page to help them pay for the damage.