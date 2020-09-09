Psychiatric exam ordered for man accused of killing Red Deer doctor

A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta made a second bizarre court appearance Wednesday and was ordered to undergo a psychiatric exam.

Deng Mabiour is charged with first-degree murder in last month's killing of Dr. Walter Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer.

Mabiour, 54, went on several tirades at provincial court Judge Bert Skinner, who asked the accused several times whether he understood the charges against him.

"I refuse to say because my case is bigger than this," said Mabiour, who wore a blue inmate jumpsuit and insisted on sitting on the floor of the video room at the Red Deer Remand Centre claiming his knee hurt.

"Why do you not ask me why I killed my family doctor? I killed him for good reason," Mabiour told the judge.

"I don't want a lawyer. I want to talk about why I killed my family doctor. It is a very, very long story."

Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, was attacked with a weapon while working at the clinic on Aug. 10. He died later in hospital.

One witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and said a man in the clinic had a hammer and a machete.

RCMP have said the crime was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic, though they have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds.

Mabiour is also charged with assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

He first appeared in court one month ago and appeared confused.

"Listen to me. I don't remember anything because I'm sick. I want a doctor," Mabiour told court on Aug. 12.

Police have released few details about the man accused. An acquaintance of Mabiour has said he came to Canada from South Sudan.

