Man charged in murder of Red Deer doctor to appear in court today

A 54-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Red Deer, Alta., family physician is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Red Deer provincial court Wednesday morning.

Deng Mabiour of Red Deer was arrested Monday following a violent attack inside the Village Mall Walk-in Clinic.

Dr. Walter Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, was assaulted at the clinic and died in hospital.

RCMP have not said what weapons were used, but a witness told CBC News that Reynolds was assaulted in an examination room by a patient armed with a hammer and machete.

Mabiour is also charged with assault and assault with a weapon. He has no known criminal record.

RCMP received a 911 call Monday reporting an assault in progress at the Village Mall Walk-in Clinic just after 11 a.m. Mounties arrived within minutes.

Reynolds was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Mabiour was arrested at the scene.

RCMP have described the attack as targeted and premeditated.

During a news conference Tuesday, Supt. Gerald Grobmeier, commander of the Red Deer RCMP detachment, said Mabiour and Reynolds knew each other through the clinic.

"The individual went in with a goal, and so it wasn't a random attack. The individual went into the clinic for that purpose," said Grobmeier.

"In 27 years of policing I've never seen a doctor attacked like that."

'A wonderful doctor'

Patients and community members have described Reynolds as wonderful physician and devoted family man.

Cecilia and John Ferris were patients of Dr. Walter Reynolds for 15 years. (Travis McEwan/CBC) Cecilia Ferris and her husband John had been his patients for nearly 15 years and paid their respects at a makeshift memorial that has been erected on the grass outside the clinic.

"He was just a wonderful doctor who was so good to us," Cecilia Ferris said. "The staff — they must be suffering terribly in there. Just wish we could do something for them and for his family."

The doctor spoke often of his family and two children, she said.

"It's going to be a loss and I just can't believe, I can't believe the traumatic way he passed away."

@natashariebe

With files from Travis McEwan