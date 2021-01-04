Man, 28, killed in head-on crash near Red Deer

A 28-year-old Red Deer man is dead after a head-on crash late Friday on a central Alberta highway.

The victim was driving west on Highway 11 near Range Road 23 around 10:30 p.m. when his truck collided with an eastbound truck, Sylvan Lake RCMP said Monday.

Preliminary investigation shows the collision was in the eastbound lane, RCMP said in a news release. The crash scene is about 25 kilometres west of Red Deer.

Both drivers were taken to hospital where the 28-year-old was pronounced dead.

The second driver, a 21-year-old man from Red Deer, suffered non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.

The collision remains under investigation.