Red Deer blood donor birthday party highlights need for holiday donations

Dottie North decided she wanted to give a different kind of gift this holiday season.

The long-time blood donor hoped to make her 80th donation before her 65th birthday on Dec. 19.

As the end of the year neared, North realized she was just short of her goal—bringing her lifetime total to 78 donations.

"I said 'well fine, I'll just come and have a party here' and [the staff] said 'do it,'" North said. "That sort of planted the little seed and I just thought about it more and more and I thought…I wonder if I can pull it off?"

North reached out to the Red Deer Canadian Blood Services centre, booked up all the appointments on Dec.19th, and began spreading the word.

"I work at the Red Deer College so I started promoting it there and I went to different events," North said. "I hung out with the ladies when they came from Canadian Blood Services and I'd say 'Do you want to come to my party? It's going to be awesome.'"

Slowly but surely North said she began to fill up the spots with participants, many of whom were first time donors.

"Some of them were really, really nervous when they came in and when they were done they all said 'that really wasn't as bad as I thought.'"

North began donating blood in her early twenties, inspired by her sister.

"She had a couple of surgeries," North said. "It seemed every time she had a little surgery they had to give her blood."

North said about 50 people made donations on her birthday, and she was thrilled to see the normally clinical setting filled with festive fun.

Deb Steele-Kretschmer with Canadian Blood Services said the event helped fill some empty appointments.

"For us, because people are off having holidays and enjoying themselves over the holiday season...We often have a little bit of [trouble] filling open appointments," Steele-Kretschmer said.

On Friday, Steele-Kretschmer said the Red Deer location had more than 300 open appointments heading into the New Year. There are more than 3,400 open spots across Alberta that could be booked through the holidays, until Jan. 5, 2020.

Group donation events are organized across Canada on a regular basis, and can be booked by contacting any Canadian Blood Services donation centre.