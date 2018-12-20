7 charged after Red Deer bust nets drugs, guns, cash and vehicles

Seven people have been charged following a police investigation in Red Deer that resulted in the seizure of cocaine, firearms, vehicles and cash, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams said Thursday.

The accused are five men and two women, ranging between 20 and 24 years old. They face a total of 51 charges related to drugs and firearms offences.

On Dec. 13, ALERT's Red Deer organized crime and gang team wrapped up a short-term investigation by searching two homes in the Pines and Vanier Woods neighbourhoods.

The searches yielded $66,000 worth of cocaine, along with further evidence of drug trafficking, including scales, score sheets and packaging materials.

The case has "all the makings of organized crime" with a large quantity of drugs, cash and weapons, Mike Tucker, communications director with ALERT, said Thursday.

While the quantity of cocaine seized was significant, investigators are most relieved to have taken three firearms off the street, he said.

The drug trade has a close association with violence and "they could have been used to stage other crimes, or used for intimidation, or shootings over control of the market," Tucker said.

"That violence never exists in isolation, the community always suffers as a result."

Three firearms were also seized including a Ruger handgun, an SKS rifle and a shotgun.

ALERT also seized:

ammunition.

662 grams of cocaine.

drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

two vehicles.

$60,330 cash.

A 23-year-old man, the primary focus of the investigation, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and nine firearms offences.

Anyone who suspects drug or gang activity in their community can call local police or Crime Stoppers.