2 men charged with kidnapping in Red Deer abduction

Red Deer RCMP have charged two men in the abduction of a 48-year-old woman whose day-long disappearance prompted an urgent plea for assistance from police.

A 47-year-old man faces seven charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, assault, sexual assault and uttering threats, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

The second, a 25-year-old man, faces a single charge of kidnapping.

Police began the investigation on the morning of Oct. 17 after a witness reported seeing what looked like a woman being forced into a maroon Chevrolet Avalanche, outside a gas station on 39th Street near 40th Avenue.

As police searched homes and staged vehicle checkpoints across the city, investigators were able to identify a possible suspect and victim, RCMP said.

Believing that the woman might be in danger, police issued a news release asking for public assistance in locating her.

"The investigation involved detailed and continuous intelligence gathering throughout the day, and Red Deer residents saw police attendance at numerous residences and police checks of a number of vehicles similar to that of the suspect Avalanche," the release said.

'Intensive search'

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit out of Edmonton arrived later that afternoon to take over the investigation. The RCMP Emergency Response Team also assisted in the "intensive search," RCMP said.

Shortly after 3 p.m. that day, RCMP received a public tip regarding the location of the suspect and victim. Shortly after the call came in, police located the man and woman at a South Hill neighbourhood residence.

RCMP arrested one man. The second suspect was arrested later that night.

The victim suffered injuries that did not require hospitalization, police said.

The suspects were known to the victim.

Police are asking the public to respect the victim's privacy.