Recount confirms UCP's Tyler Shandro defeated by NDP candidate Diana Batten

A recount in Calgary-Acadia has confirmed UCP candidate and current justice minister Tyler Shandro was defeated by his NDP opponent, Diana Batten, in last week's provincial election.

Unofficial results from Elections Alberta had Batten ahead of Shandro by seven votes. Sources with knowledge of Monday's recount said Batten's margin of victory increased to 25 votes.

Ridings with margins of fewer than 100 votes automatically qualify for a recount.

The NDP said in a news release Monday that a recount has confirmed that Nagwan Al-Guneid, its candidate in Calgary-Glenmore, has also defeated incumbent UCP candidate Whitney Issik. The margin of victory in that riding was 42 votes. according to the NDP.

Elections Alberta will announce the official results of the May 29 vote on Thursday. The UCP won a second majority government with 49 of the 87 seats in the Alberta legislature. The NDP will form the Official Opposition with 38 MLAs.

A candidate has eight days after the results are released to ask for a judge for a recount on all or some ballots. The judicial recount needs to happen 10 days after a candidate files their request.

Shandro was first elected four years ago. Former premier Jason Kenney picked the Calgary lawyer to serve as health minister shortly after the UCP took office in April 2019.

Shandro headed the health ministry until resigning in September 2021. After serving as minister of labour for six months, Shandro was named justice minister in February 2022.