Record setting $70-million Lotto Max jackpot on the line Friday

A new multi-millionaire could be crowned Friday with the Lotto Max jackpot at a record setting $70 million.

The Western Canada Lotto Corporation (WCLC) changed the rules in May 2019 to allow the jackpot to grow to $70 million. Kevin van Egdom, communications director for the WGLC, said the previous cap was $60 million.

Lotto Max is a national lottery, and van Egdom said they are seeing increased interest across the country.

"I'm hearing that sales are doing amazing," van Egdom said. "It's these big jackpots that really get people excited. It gets people out. People who maybe don't play every draw, they see $70 million and they think, 'Well, maybe I'll go buy myself a ticket.'"

Ticket sales are significantly higher this week than they were last week, when the jackpot was $60 million, van Egdom said.

The WCLC launched in 1974 but the corporation's records show the first $1 million jackpot wasn't won until 1980.

Since then, about $2.5 billion has been claimed in Alberta, according to a WCLC list of winners from the last 40 years whose prizes were at least $1 million.

The WCLC said players have one chance in 34 million at matching all seven numbers on the same line.

If no winning ticket is drawn on Friday, van Egdom said the jackpot will stay at $70 million but there could be a number of additional $1 million Max Million prizes in the next draw, which would happen Tuesday, Jan. 7.