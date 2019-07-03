Real estate market remains flat in Edmonton area

The latest figures show Edmonton's real estate market is flat or in slight decline, with no signs of recovery in the near future, says agent Todd Bradley.

"There has been a precipitous and serious decline in market value since 2014 but that being said it has been very much like a leaky toilet or a dripping faucet," said Bradley.

The Edmonton housing market tends to go up and down gently, as opposed to spiking dramatically. But the price drops add up, and this is the fifth consecutive summer of "softening prices."

June residential sales were down more than eight per cent from May, according to the latest monthly statistics from the Realtors Association of Edmonton.

The figures cover the Edmonton census metropolitan area, which includes Spruce Grove, Sherwood Park and St. Albert.

Selling a house in this market is a long shot, even if the property is priced right and in a good location, Bradley said.

In June, residential properties were listed for an average of 59 days, up slightly from 55 in 2018.

Bradley said that number isn't entirely accurate because it's based on the properties that are actually sold.

"So really that statistic of 59 days ... is a little bit misleading. In actual fact, lots of these places have been in the market for double that time, sometimes triple," he said.

Some people might also be trying to sell their property for a second time, after taking it off the market for a period.

"Although it's a little bit flat the market is still moving OK," said Michael Broderick, chair of the Realtors Association of Edmonton.

He said it's typical for the housing market to slow down at this time of year, and he expects it to pick up once people are back from holidays and families are preparing for the school year.

A buyer's market

While it's not an ideal time to put a house on the market, it can be a great time to buy.

"It is a good time for people to enter into a market and a great opportunity," Bradley said.

Historically, the market tends to bounce back after five- or eight-year cycles, he said. So while property prices may not go up in the next year, they could start to rebound in two or three years.

For sellers, Bradley said pricing strategically from the start is important.

"If you haven't done that, by the time you adjust your price downwards to what it probably should have been to begin with you won't have caught the market," he said.

"It's like chasing a golf ball down the stairs… you're always behind it."