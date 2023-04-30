Re-entry guides offer advice for Albertans returning from wildfire evacuations

Alberta officials urge residents to follow re-entry guidelines when they return home after being evacuated from raging wildfires.

The province allowed people back to their homes in most parts of Drayton Valley, Grande Prairie and Valleyview last week. In some cases, residents had been out of their homes for nearly two weeks.

Local authorities and the province have a checklist for residents returning to houses where the power has been off for days and fire potentially passed through their properties.

Check gas, electricity, and water to make sure they are working. Contact utility providers if service needs to be restored.

Smell gas? Exit the premises immediately and call ATCO Gas.

Check for electrical hazards such as exposed wires. Hazards can be reported to ATCO Electric.

Run the hot and cold taps for at least five minutes to remove stagnant water out of the lines.

Survey property for damage caused by fire, flooding, and ash pits.

Keep an eye out for hot spots -- sparks or smoke around the property or coming from the roof.

If there's smoke contamination, do not throw anything away until the insurance company is aware.

List all damaged or destroyed items. Take photos.

Tips are available on the province's website under the re-entry info section.

The RCMP also has a list of dos and don'ts, such as bringing basic supplies and personal protective equipment when returning, like gloves, goggles, bottled water, flashlight, garbage bags and first aid kit.

"Do not return to your home or business until you have been given the official word by fire officials. Do not rely on feedback from non-official social media chat groups," the RCMP says.

'Welcome home' guide

The county of Grande Prairie also has a 'welcome home' guide.

Joulia Whittleton, CAO for County of Grande Prairie, said about 1,900 residents from 535 properties in the county were ordered to evacuate on May 5.

By May 18, everyone was allowed to return.

Whittleton advises residents to call their insurance company immediately.

"Make sure that they come and assess what the internal damage inside the house might be. Some may have substantive smoke damage."

The Grande Prairie guide also says residents should open doors when they get back, as wildlife may have gotten in the garage, sheds and main structure.

The guide includes tips on disposing of food and waste, and cleaning items tainted by smoke damage and soot.

Discard food that's been stored in refrigerators, coolers and freezers if the temperature was greater than 4ºC at any time, the guide says.

Brazeau County and the town of Drayton Valley have a community information booklet that includes a re-entry checklist.

Limited supplies

Last week, the mayor of Drayton Valley, Nancy Dodds, advised evacuees to come prepared. Many businesses re-opened but with limited hours and stock.

"Supplies are limited so we're asking people before they come to the community just to ensure that you have drinking water, full tank of gas, things like that," Dodds said.

Grande Prairie resident Stanley Dombrova returned home earlier this week after being evacuated for nearly two weeks.

His home is mainly intact but he has work ahead of him.

"Now we gotta clean up the mess," he told CBC News. "We have to clean out our deep freezers because the power was off and and things like that and throw this stuff out and itemize it if we want to get insurance on it."

He said there doesn't appear to be smoke damage, he believes windows closed and taped shut.

What to do with guns

RCMP Supt. Blake Ward said before leaving home, gun owners should secure firearms in a safe.

"It's best to think about securing their valuables as much as possible."

James Fisher, a firearms instructor with the Alberta Hunter Education Instructors' Association, said rifles and shotguns are probably safer leaving at home locked up.

"There's not much else you can do. I mean are you going to pack up all your guns and take them to an evac centre, where they would not be as secure, probably, as if you left them in your home?"

Owners of restricted handguns must have an authorization to transport from the chief firearms officer, he noted.

Regardless of where they are, firearms must be disabled by removing the firing pin or bolt, or putting a trigger lock on it, so it can't go off.

"House insurance is going to cover them if your house is destroyed," Fisher said.